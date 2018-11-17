At least 16 children were injured, while the driver and conductor were critical after a school bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in Noida’s Rajnigandha Chowk underpass on Saturday.The incident happened around 8 am when the bus, which was ferrying 30 students, hit a divider at the underpass. The injured were shifted to Kailash Hospital."Sixteen children were injured in the accident. They were taken to Kailash Hospital and discharged after first-aid. The driver, Ganga Saran, has received severe injuries and is being treated," Manoj Kumar Pant, station house officer of Sector 20 police station, said. The bus has been seized, police said, adding a probe was underway.