Four Labourers Dead as Portion of Boundary Wall Collapses in Noida Housing Society

At least four labourers died after a portion of boundary wall of a housing society in Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning, trapping 13 people under the debris.

The incident took place at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21, officials said.

Noida District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj said that four deaths, two each from district and Kailash Hospital, have been confirmed.

“Rescue and relief measures were launched soon after the wall collapse was reported. Fire department personnel and police, including senior officers, rushed to the spot while Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari also reached.

“Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21. We’ve been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It’ll be probed. Received info of two deaths each (total four) at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital. This is being verified,” Noida DM said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident of wall collapse in Noida Sector 21 and said that he has directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately and continue rescue operations on war footing.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here