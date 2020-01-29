Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Noida Software Firm Booked after Man Dies of Toxic Fume Inside Washroom

The company officials said sanitation workers had used some chemicals in the washroom to unclog the drains and the fumes from that may have caused the incident.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Noida Software Firm Booked after Man Dies of Toxic Fume Inside Washroom
Image for representation.

Noida (UP): A man died and three people were hospitalised allegedly after inhaling a poisonous gas inside the washroom of a software company here, prompting police to register a case, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening. The deceased, identified as Satish Chandra, worked for a catering company engaged by the Sector 59-based IT firm, went to the washroom in the office cafeteria but did not come back following which people started looking for him, the police said.

"He went inside and did not return for some time, prompting three others from catering staff and housekeeping to go to check on him. But they fainted on entering the bathroom and all had to be rushed to a private hospital nearby," an official said.

At the hospital, Chandra, aged around 50 years, was declared dead while the other three were treated and discharged later, he said.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 304A (death due to negligence) against R Systems International after a complaint was given by Chandra's son at the Sector 58 police station.

According to the police, the company officials said sanitation workers had used some chemicals in the washroom to unclog the drains and the fumes from that may have caused the incident.

"There has been no arrest so far and a probe is underway," the police official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram