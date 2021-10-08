Noida Supertech Case: FIR Against 30 People, Including 3 Retired IAS

The vigilance department has registered an FIR after the SIT probing the Noida Supertech case submitted its report to the government. In the high profile case, the vigilance team has registered a case against 30 people, including three retired IAS officers. This case has been registered on the complaint of Vaibhav Gupta, senior manager planning, Noida.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a four-member committee was constituted under the chairmanship of IIDC Sanjeev Mittal regarding the Noida Supertech case. The committee submitted its report to the government on October 3.

The retired IAS officers include the former CEO Noida Mohinder Singh, former CEO SK Dwivedi, former ACEO RP Arora and former OSD Yashpal Singh. The FIR includes the then officers of the authority and the officers of Supertech. The investigation report of the SIT has been made the primary basis in the FIR.

It has been mentioned that strong evidence of collusion of the officials of Noida authority and Supertech has been found in the scam. It has also been found in the investigation that Supertech has ignored the rules. At the same time, the Noida Authority officials worked against the rules to give illegal financial benefits to the builder. Ignoring the shortcomings of Supertech, the authority helped in continuing the illegal construction.

The SIT had recommended a detailed investigation into the matter by an independent agency after registering an FIR. After this, the vigilance department lodged an FIR. The scam left dozens of homebuyers in limbo.

