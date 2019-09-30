Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Noida to Get Biggest Plastic-waste Made Charkha on Gandhi Jayanti

The 'charkha' measures 14 ft 20 ft 8 ft and is located near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida.

PTI

Updated:September 30, 2019, 7:05 PM IST
Noida to Get Biggest Plastic-waste Made Charkha on Gandhi Jayanti
Mahatma Gandhi (Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi,1869 - 1948), Indian nationalist and spiritual leader, leading the Salt March in protest against the government monopoly on salt production. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Noida: A 1,650-kg 'charkha' (spinning wheel) made of plastic waste would be inaugurated here on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Noida Authority said on Monday.

The 'charkha', which symbolises Gandhi's dream of Swadeshi (self-sufficing and self-reliance), is being touted to be the biggest yet made using plastic waste, it said.

Around 1,250 kg of plastic waste has been used to create the 'charkha', which has been installed in Sector 94 and would be inaugurated on Tuesday by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, it said.

The 'charkha' measures 14 ft 20 ft 8 ft and is located near the Mahamaya flyover. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said the effort is about raising awareness among the people for proper disposal of plastic too.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for bringing to end single-use plastic and Noida Authority is making effort to ensure that. We are running a campaign from September 11 till October 27 to ensure voluntary plastic waste collection from common citizens and institutions, organisations in Noida," she was quoted as saying in a statement.

"People are also being made aware about separating recyclable plastic from other waste and the plan is to further scale up this campaign in coming days," she added.

The 'charkha' that has been made now has ensured disposal of 1,250 kg of plastic waste, Maheshwari said.

