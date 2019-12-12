Noida Traders to Protest Against E-commerce Companies at Jantar Mantar Today
The protest is mainly against e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon for their unethical business practices which are hurting the country's traders.
For Representation
Noida: Hundreds of traders from Noida will gather at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday to protest against e-commerce companies, a retailers body said on Wednesday.
The protest demonstration is being organised by the NCR unit of the Confederation of All-India Traders (CAIT).
"Around 500 traders from Noida alone are expected to gather at Jantar Mantar around 11.30 am to protest against e-commerce companies like Flipkart and Amazon. The protest is mainly against their unethical business practices which are hurting the country's traders," NCR CAIT convenor Sushil Kumar Jain said.
He said the CAIT has earlier also raised concern over the e-commerce companies' unethical practices which include heavy discounts, among others.
