»
1-min read

Noida Traffic Brought to Standstill as Mentally-challenged Man Climbs Street Light Pole

The man, identified as Aniruddh from Bihar's Betiah district, came down with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Noida: A 26-year-old man believed to be mentally-challenged climbed a light pole in a crowded area here on Monday and refused to get off for at least half-an-hour, leading to chaos just as office rush was building up, police said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Shivalik Marg, near the Noida City Centre, the official said.

The man, identified as Aniruddh from Bihar's Betiah district, came down with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department.

"A police team from Sector 24 station reached the spot along with officials from the Fire department to bring him down. It was only after some 30 minutes that the man could be convinced and was brought down safely with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department," a police official said.

Aniruddh was released later, SHO Pradeep Tripathi said.

"He is mentally challenged. The reasons why he climbed the poll or why he was in that area are not known yet," he added.
