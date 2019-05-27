English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Noida Traffic Brought to Standstill as Mentally-challenged Man Climbs Street Light Pole
The man, identified as Aniruddh from Bihar's Betiah district, came down with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Noida: A 26-year-old man believed to be mentally-challenged climbed a light pole in a crowded area here on Monday and refused to get off for at least half-an-hour, leading to chaos just as office rush was building up, police said.
The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Shivalik Marg, near the Noida City Centre, the official said.
The man, identified as Aniruddh from Bihar's Betiah district, came down with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department.
"A police team from Sector 24 station reached the spot along with officials from the Fire department to bring him down. It was only after some 30 minutes that the man could be convinced and was brought down safely with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department," a police official said.
Aniruddh was released later, SHO Pradeep Tripathi said.
"He is mentally challenged. The reasons why he climbed the poll or why he was in that area are not known yet," he added.
The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Shivalik Marg, near the Noida City Centre, the official said.
The man, identified as Aniruddh from Bihar's Betiah district, came down with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department.
"A police team from Sector 24 station reached the spot along with officials from the Fire department to bring him down. It was only after some 30 minutes that the man could be convinced and was brought down safely with the help of a crane from the Electricity Department," a police official said.
Aniruddh was released later, SHO Pradeep Tripathi said.
"He is mentally challenged. The reasons why he climbed the poll or why he was in that area are not known yet," he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Article 15 Teaser is a Hard-Hitting Reminder of the Forgotten Values of Indian Constitution
- Salman Khan's Bharat Gets a Twitter Emoji Featuring Actor in One of His Looks from the Film
- RIP Neerav Patel, Pioneer of Gujarati Dalit Literature Whose Death Didn't Make Headlines
- Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results