Noida Traffic Police Warns Illegal E-Rickshaws Will be Seized, Asks Owners to Park Heavy Vehicles at Transport Nagar
Challans have been issued to 135 vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act for violation of various traffic rules.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: PTI)
Noida: E-rickshaws plying in the city without valid documents will be seized and proceedings will be initiated against owners of heavy vehicles like buses and trucks if they are found parked along roads, the Noida Traffic Police warned on Monday.
Over the past three days, 44 e-rickshaws plying without proper number plates and documents have been seized, and another 24 vehicles, including private cars, found parked in no-parking zones, towed by traffic officials, it said.
Also, challans have been issued to 135 vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act for violation of various traffic rules, it added.
"The initial phase of unclogging roads with such action has been carried out on the DSC road and it would be extended to Udyog Marg and Master Plan roads 1, 2 and 3 also," Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha said.
The district traffic police have also asked transporters to shift their buses and trucks to Transport Nagar in Sector 67 within a week and no longer park them along city roads.
"A meeting has been convened with the transporters and they have been told to ensure the change within seven days, failing which we will initiate proceedings against them," Jha said.
Heavy vehicles are often found parked along roads in Sector 37, Botanical Garden, Model Town, Mamoora, Labour Chowk, Sector 82, Sector 105 near Yatharth Hospital, among other areas, officials said.
Trucks also create a nuisance for the public as they stand parked in Sectors 1 to 11 of the city which is largely identified as an industrial area, they added.
