Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Noida Traffic Police Warns Illegal E-Rickshaws Will be Seized, Asks Owners to Park Heavy Vehicles at Transport Nagar

Challans have been issued to 135 vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act for violation of various traffic rules.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Noida Traffic Police Warns Illegal E-Rickshaws Will be Seized, Asks Owners to Park Heavy Vehicles at Transport Nagar
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: PTI)

Noida: E-rickshaws plying in the city without valid documents will be seized and proceedings will be initiated against owners of heavy vehicles like buses and trucks if they are found parked along roads, the Noida Traffic Police warned on Monday.

Over the past three days, 44 e-rickshaws plying without proper number plates and documents have been seized, and another 24 vehicles, including private cars, found parked in no-parking zones, towed by traffic officials, it said.

Also, challans have been issued to 135 vehicle owners under the Motor Vehicles Act for violation of various traffic rules, it added.

"The initial phase of unclogging roads with such action has been carried out on the DSC road and it would be extended to Udyog Marg and Master Plan roads 1, 2 and 3 also," Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha said.

The district traffic police have also asked transporters to shift their buses and trucks to Transport Nagar in Sector 67 within a week and no longer park them along city roads.

"A meeting has been convened with the transporters and they have been told to ensure the change within seven days, failing which we will initiate proceedings against them," Jha said.

Heavy vehicles are often found parked along roads in Sector 37, Botanical Garden, Model Town, Mamoora, Labour Chowk, Sector 82, Sector 105 near Yatharth Hospital, among other areas, officials said.

Trucks also create a nuisance for the public as they stand parked in Sectors 1 to 11 of the city which is largely identified as an industrial area, they added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram