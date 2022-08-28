Noida Twin Tower Demolition Aftermath: Health Advisory Highlights Dos and Don’ts for Residents

A whooping 3,700 Kg of explosives brought down the Noida Supertech Twin Towers. While the demolition was a big spectacle, there are several health concerns that have been flagged for people to watch out as the aftermath of the demolition. A list of Dos and Don’ts were issued by Noida authorities for people living in and around the Twin Towers.
According to officials, here are key things to watch out for as per the health advisory:
- Burning sensation in the eyes, nose or face
- Body ache
- Tightening of the chest
- Irregular heartbeat
- Breathing difficulties
- Excessive coughing
- Runny nose
- Feeling of uneasiness
- Stomach ache
Things to do:
- Close all doors and windows
- Keep the floor of the house clean using a vacuum cleaner, or a wet cloth, to prevent accumulation of dust
- Change bedsheets and pillow covers after the demolition
- Wear a face mask and cover your eyes with glasses so as to stop the entry of the dust
- Ensure that your hands are kept clean at all times
Things that one must avoid
- Do not leave your doors and windows open
- Do not eat or drink anything without ensuring clean hands
- Avoid eating outside
- Do not roam around outside
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here