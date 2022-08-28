CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Noida Twin Tower Demolition Aftermath: Health Advisory Highlights Dos and Don’ts for Residents
1-MIN READ

Noida Twin Tower Demolition Aftermath: Health Advisory Highlights Dos and Don’ts for Residents

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 28, 2022, 14:40 IST

Noida, India

The Noida Supertech Twin Towers were brought down in less than 10 seconds. (ANI Image)

A list of Dos and Don’ts were issued by Noida authorities for people living in and around the Twin Towers.

A whooping 3,700 Kg of explosives brought down the Noida Supertech Twin Towers. While the demolition was a big spectacle, there are several health concerns that have been flagged for people to watch out as the aftermath of the demolition. A list of Dos and Don’ts were issued by Noida authorities for people living in and around the Twin Towers.

According to officials, here are key things to watch out for as per the health advisory:

  • Burning sensation in the eyes, nose or face
  • Body ache
  • Tightening of the chest
  • Irregular heartbeat
  • Breathing difficulties
  • Excessive coughing
  • Runny nose
  • Feeling of uneasiness
  • Stomach ache

Things to do:

  • Close all doors and windows
  • Keep the floor of the house clean using a vacuum cleaner, or a wet cloth, to prevent accumulation of dust
  • Change bedsheets and pillow covers after the demolition
  • Wear a face mask and cover your eyes with glasses so as to stop the entry of the dust
  • Ensure that your hands are kept clean at all times

Things that one must avoid

  • Do not leave your doors and windows open
  • Do not eat or drink anything without ensuring clean hands
  • Avoid eating outside
  • Do not roam around outside

first published:August 28, 2022, 14:37 IST
last updated:August 28, 2022, 14:40 IST