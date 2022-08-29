Day after illegally built twin towers in Noida were demolished to a huge pile of rubble, mounds of debris, shattered glass, ash and dust were seen all around. The concrete slabs, crooked columns and twisted steel frames appeared like a scene from a war-ravaged site.

Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were gone in 12 seconds on Sunday, in the carefully choreographed and meticulously executed demolition, the biggest such exercise in the country so far.

The peak level of noise during the twin tower demolition on Sunday was recorded at 101.2 decibels in close vicinity, according to official figures.

Officials had done a lot of preparations to ensure minimal damage and around 100 families were evacuated from nearby residential buildings.

No damage or injury was reported in the neighbouring buildings, according to authorities. However, minor damages were reported to a nearby structure as a 10-metre long boundary wall of the neighbouring ATS society was damaged after being hit by the debris.

Meanwhile, the cleaning work has started along with restoration of power and gas supplies.

Aarti Koppula, Bluestone resident and RWA member, said that four towers in the Supertech society haven’t received gas supply yet. “We returned at 9 pm and there is no damage to our houses. There is just a foul smell in the basement of our buildings most likely of the explosives.

“They have been informed that the gas supply will be restored by tomorrow (Monday). Rest is alright. There is no damage at all,” Koppula told PTI on Saturday.

Noida Authority CO Ritu Maheshwari said around 100 water tankers and 300 cleaning staff have been deployed. The AQI is also being monitored and the data will be released in a while, she added.

Police have barricaded the area around the collapsed building. Meanwhile, even after several hours of the explosion, people gathered near the demolished towers and were seen taking selfies with the rubbles.

