Noida Twin Towers Demolition: How Authorities Plan to Keep Air Pollution Levels in Check

The demolition of the Noida Supertech Twin Towers come with several challenges, while evacuation processes are in full swing, another concern is the environmental impact of the demolition.

Keeping the environment in mind, authorities have setup special dust machines at the demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Noida Sector 93 A.

#SupertechTwinTowers demolition | Special dust machine installed at demolition site to monitor pollution levels after the demolition takes place in Sector 93A, UP pic.twitter.com/hxzKuzRFPn — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The demolition of the Twin Towers — both taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar that is scheduled for 2:30 pm today and is expected to be a big spectacle. Over 5,000 residents, their vehicles and their pets were all evacuated early this morning.

Authorities also constructed a ‘green corridor’ to help prepare for any medical emergencies in the case a mishap. Officials also conducted medical drills with ambulances in preparation of the demolition, according to sources.

The nearly 100-metre-tall structures are to be razed to the ground in less than 15 seconds by what is called a waterfall implosion technique. Over 3,700 kg explosives will be used to bring down the structures after an order by the Supreme Court that found the construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.

The 3,700 Kg explosives have already been kept in place and have also been connected already. A 100-metre-long cable is yet to be placed connecting the Twin Towers with the exploder, from where the button would be pressed, according to project officials.

