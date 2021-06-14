Noida Village Head Accused Of Raping Woman Working At His House

The former head of Kheda Mohammadabad village under the limits of Rabupura police station area in Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) district of Uttar Pradesh has been accused of raping a newly married woman working at his house.

She used to live at the former village head’s home with her husband. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women’s Security) Vrinda Shukla said that the victim has alleged that the former village head sexually harassed her and raped her when she protested. The incident occurred on May 23 and the victim lodged the complaint in the police station on June 13.

DCP Shukla said that the victim has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination after police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC for rape and criminal intimidation against the former village head.

She said that the police are investigating the case. The accused is absconding and search is on to nab him, she added.

The Noida city of Gautam Buddha Nagar district has been witnessing rape cases for the past few weeks.

Earlier police had arrested two accused and sent them to jail in two separate incidents of rape with minor girls. A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old neighbour in Noida while a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in Greater Noida. The police had registered cases under the POCSO Act against the accused.

In a recent incident, the Noida Police arrested four men for allegedly gang-raping, filming, and blackmailing another man in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area. The four men befriended the survivor on a dating app. They recorded the entire incident and were asking for Rs 2 lakh from the survivor while threatening to leak the clips.

