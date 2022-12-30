Noida: Violent Scuffle Breaks Out at Garden Galleria Pub, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Two groups clashed in a pub at Noida’s popular Garden Galleria mall after two drunk men got into an argument. The video of the violent clash went viral on social media.

The Noida Police took cognizance of the matter and said they only came to know about it through the viral video. The incident took place at ‘Sutra’ restro-bar. According to Sector 39 police, both parties involved have not filed a complaint. a Hindustan Times report said.

“Police yet to get information from bar or from the mall. We will analyse CCTV footage and the accused will be identified. Further action will be taken on that basis," news agency ANI quoted Noida ADCP Ashutosh Dwivedi as saying.

Earlier too, such cases have come to light at the Garden Galleria mall. In April this year, a 30-year-old man was beaten to death during a brawl at a pub in the Garden Galleria mall.

The victim, Brajesh Rai, was out with his office colleagues when the men got into a fight with the restaurant staffers over the food bill. The fight turned violent after security guards, bouncers and other staffers allegedly attacked the men.

Read all the Latest India News here