Noida Woman Arrested after Viral Video Shows Her Assaulting Domestic Help in Lift

A Noida woman who allegedly assaulted her domestic help and kept her captive in her apartment complex has reportedly been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified as Shefali Kaul is a resident of Cleo County society in Noida. A video of Kaul purportedly pulling the victim out of a left forcefully went viral on social media and a case was registered against her.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Anita.

Kaul went missing after the CCTV footage surfaced and a search had been launched to trace her. She was arrested last night, officials said, as per NDTV.

Anita alleged that Kaul used to beat her up regularly and forced her to stay back after she wanted to leave, as per NDTV. She had bruises and scratches on her body and has undergone a medical check-up, the police said.

“I had eaten a bar of jaggery, so I was beaten with slippers. Then she threatened to set me on fire and throw me down from the roof," Anita told NDTV. Her father said she had a six-month contract to work with Kaul which had ended on October 31.

“After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not let her go. She held my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her," he said.

ADCP Central Noida had said Wednesday the case was filed based on the complaint by the father of the domestic help, who used to work at Kaul’s house. “On basis of a man’s complaint that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, the case was registered at Phase 3 police station. Action to be taken on basis of evidence," police said.

