Noida Woman Misleads Cops, Makes Up Story About Rape After Lover’s Wife Catches Them Together

A woman, who complained to police that she was injured after some men raped her inside an apartment in Noida, is now facing police action for filing a false complaint. The woman told officials of Noida Sector-39 police station that she was abducted by a group of men who took her to a flat in a nearby society and raped her. The woman also said that the men also shot her one foot as they tried to kill her.

Alarmed by her alleged ordeal, the police officers launched an investigation into the matter. A police team surrounded the residential building from all sides to ensure the criminals didn’t flee the scene. However, after searching the CCTV footage of the society-building and taking into account the security guard’s testimony, the police found that the woman deliberately filed a false case.

Noida DSP (Women Safety), Vrinda Shukla, said the woman was actually injured at her married lover’s house. Both the woman and her lover had come to the flat to spend some time together. However, the married lover’s wife stormed the flat, and caught the two. The furious wife took out the pistol which was in their home. Even as the lover was trying to calm her wife down and attempted to snatch the weapon, a shot was fired which hit the woman’s foot.

The woman then fled the scene and immediately ran to the police station. However, she narrated a fabricated account of the incident. DSP Vrinda said that the woman has been booked for filing a false case.

Meanwhile, a case under Arms Act has also been registered for the use of the weapon during the altercation. Police have now started the investigation from this angle, though there is no confirmation of any arrests yet. More details are awaited as the probe is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here