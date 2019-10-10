Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Noida Woman Who Accused Delivery Agent of Rape Bid After 'Hypnotising' Her Wants to Withdraw Case

The delivery agent had reached the woman's house to pick up a product she had ordered from Amazon for replacement Monday morning when the alleged incident took place.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Noida Woman Who Accused Delivery Agent of Rape Bid After 'Hypnotising' Her Wants to Withdraw Case
Representative image.

Noida (UP): A 30-year-old delivery agent linked to an e-commerce firm was booked by police here after a city-based customer accused him of rape attempt, officials said on Thursday.

The delivery agent had reached the woman's house to pick up a product she had ordered from Amazon for replacement Monday morning when the alleged incident took place, they said.

An argument had broken out between the man and the woman, who works in a private firm, over replacement of the product after which he tried to outrage her modesty, a senior official said.

However, the woman has not turned up to record her statement though she was asked twice on Thursday to reach the police station concerned, Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said.

"Now she has told police that she wants to withdraw the case, saying the complaint was made by her sister and not her. She did not reach the police station to record her statement also," Jaiswal told PTI.

The accused delivery agent, he said, reached the police station when he was summoned.

"He was questioned and left because there is no evidence against him. Moreover he had been there twice to collect the product and the woman also spoke to the customer care of Amazon to get the issue resolved, which quite does not add up in the case," the SP said.

Probe is on in the case as an FIR has been registered, he added.

Amazon India said it was aware of the matter and have taken up the issue with their logistic partners.

"Safety is of utmost importance to us and these allegations are troubling. We are taking immediate actions with our delivery service provider and police as they investigate the case," said a company spokesperson.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram