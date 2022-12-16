CHANGE LANGUAGE
Noida Youth Kidnapped, Threatened to be Killed If Pet Dog Not Handed Over As Ransom; 3 Booked
1-MIN READ

Noida Youth Kidnapped, Threatened to be Killed If Pet Dog Not Handed Over As Ransom; 3 Booked

By: News Desk

Edited By: Richa Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: December 16, 2022, 20:54 IST

New Delhi, India

The accused identified as Vishal Kumar, Lalit and Monty are all natives of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and carried out the kidnapping on Tuesday evening(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the crime

In a bid to get their hands on an expensive breed of dog, three men allegedly kidnapped a youth and threatened to kill him if the pet was not handed over.

The accused identified as Vishal Kumar, Lalit and Monty are all natives of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and carried out the kidnapping on Tuesday evening, a report by Indian Express stated.

As per the complaint filed with the police by the victim’s brother, Shubham Pratap, the three reached his residence at Unitech Horizon society on Tuesday and attempted to kidnap the dog. However, their efforts were thwarted by Rahul who was then abducted in their Scorpio.

The complainant further alleged that one of the accused called him from Rahul’s phone and threatened to kill Rahul until the dog was given as ransom.

Presently the police confirmed that Rahul is back home with his family after he was released by his kidnappers out of fear. The three accused are on the run.

The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the crime. They however said that the motive behind the incident in detail will be probed once the accused are arrested. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under IPC section 364 for kidnapping.

first published:December 16, 2022, 20:54 IST
last updated:December 16, 2022, 20:54 IST