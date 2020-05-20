Noida's Commercial Hub to Reopen After 2 Months, No Entry For Customers Sans Face Mask

Shops in Noida's Sector 18 market the biggest in the city with around a thousand retail outlets will reopen from Thursday after two months when they remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Adhering to the social-distancing norms, the shops will open on the Odd-Even formula so that neighbouring outlets are not open at the same time, while customers without face mask won't be sold any item, the market association said.







Shops with even address numbers (example, 2, 28, 30) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Shops with odd address numbers (example 1, 13, 31) will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sundays will remain closed for sanitization, Sector 18 Market Association President Sushil Jain said.







Based on the formula, the shops, which have been shut since March 21, will now be able to open for sales three days in a week amid the pandemic. Shop owners have been told to strictly follow lockdown rules and ensure closure well in time so that staff can reach home by 7 pm, as directed by the district administration.







Shop owners must ensure that they receive all their deliveries on the designated days only. Each shop can operate only three days a week. Shop owners have been told to ensure that employees follow the curfew timings, and are able to reach their homes before 7 pm, Jain said.







The association has also put in strict norms for allowing customers.







Customers would have to sanitise their hands before entering the shop and while exiting. Customers without mask will not be allowed to enter the premises. No mask, no goods. Only limited number of customers will be allowed inside at a time while maintaining a minimum distance of 2 metres between them, he said.







The customers have also been requested to place their orders over the phone or through email well in advance, so that shops can keep the orders ready and reduce person-to-person contact as much as possible, he added.







The administration earlier allowed reopening of restaurants and sweets shops too but permitted only home