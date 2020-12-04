Noise Defy Headphones With ANC, Vibe Portable Speaker and Four Other Audio Products Launched in India

The Noise Defy wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) have debuted in India along with the five new Noise audio products. In addition to its first-ever headphones, the Gurugram-based company is also venturing into wireless Bluetooth speaker segment with Noise Defy. There's another affordable over-the-ear headphone by Noise namely Noise One. Under its Tune-series, the Indian audio and wearables company has further launched three wireless earphones namely, Tune Sport 2, Tune Elite Sport and Tune Active Plus. All the products are currently listed on Go Noise India website while select devices are available to purchase starting today.

Starting with Noise Defy, the over-the-ear headphones feature ANC Mode to eliminate exterior sounds for a more enhanced music experience. The device further includes 40mm drivers to provide high sound quality for 30 hours of music playback (up to 20-hour playtime with ANC Mode). Additionally, the Noise Defy headphones also have an audio jack to allow users to play music through a wired connection. The headphones are compatible with Apple Siri and Google Assitant for voice commands. Other features include an inbuilt microphone, in-line controls to activate ANC and manage volume, Bluetooth v5, and 10-metre connectivity range. The Noise Defy come with a price tag of Rs 5,499, and the product includes a premium leather carrying case.

The Noise One headphones also feature 40mm drivers but with no ANC mode. The over-the-ear headphones use the Tru Bass technology to offer a punchy bass sound quality. The ergonomic design of the Noise One with 90-degree rotation and folding feature is said to make the device easy to carry. The product is equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 along with multiple pairing modes options such as auxiliary and TF card mode. Other features include an inbuilt mic, Siri and Google Assistant support, and 10-metre connectivity range. The Noise One headphones price in India is set at Rs 1,299, and they are available in Calm Blue, Soft Black, Serene White, and Warm Beige colour options. The headphones sale via Flipkart will start December 5 onwards.

With the Noise Vibe, the company is finally entering the wireless Bluetooth speaker market. The portable speaker is priced at Rs 1,299 and available in four colour options of Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, and Midnight Black. The speaker is touted to provide 9 hours of music playback, and it also offers wired connectivity option through an auxiliary port. The square-shaped compact build of the speaker is said to make it portable, and the device also has an IPX7 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include 10-metre connectivity range, Bluetooth v5.0, and a 1,800mAh battery. The device takes nearly two hours to fully charge. Moreover, it measures 76x76x91mm and weighs 209 grams. The Noise Vibe will go on sale on Amazon on December 4 and Flipkart starting December 5.

Noise Vibe speaker launched in India

Noise Vibe speaker launched in India[/caption]

The Tune Sport 2 wireless earphones come with ear-hooks to ensure the best fit even while running. The earphones offer six hours of music playback and have an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include latency of 85ms, Bluetooth v5.0, 10-metre range, and in-line controls to active voice assistants or manage volume. The Noise Tune Sport 2 come with a price tag of Rs 799, and their sale via Amazon will begin December 4 onwards. Moving to the Tune Elite Sport, the device comes in new designs and four colour options of Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black and Vivid Red. The neckband-style earphones have an IPX5 rating and Bluetooth for connectivity. The earphones price in the country is set at Rs 1,099 and they will available to purchase starting December via Flipkart.

Last on the list is the Tune Active Plus earphones. Although much details about the product remain unclear, the company says that the earphones' colour options include Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue and Jade Green. The Tune Active Plus earphones price in India is set at Rs 1,299 and the sale starts today.