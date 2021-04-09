Noise unveils Rishabh Pant as Brand Ambassador for Smartwatch Category.

Noise, the leading Indian connected lifestyle brand, announced the appointment of cricketer, Rishabh Pant as its brand ambassador for the smartwatch category. With this announcement, Noise further aims to engage sports enthusiasts across the country and strengthen its position as the leader in the smartwatch space. Rishabh’s appointment that comes ahead of IPL 2021 is a tribute to cricket-lovers and to those who are looking for trendy yet cool smart watches and would want to keep up with the IPL matches.

Noise has emerged as the strongest Indian brand in the smartwatch category having held pole position for over a year now and with a significant market footprint. The brand now aims to expand its audience to a younger age group and the relatability with Rishabh Pant, his appeal amongst the youth and his persona were a great brand fit. More importantly, the brand has always advocated the importance of listening to the noise within – as a hat-tip to the trailblazers who have carved their own paths. Rishabh has been truly in spirit and values, a brand fit for Noise in terms of the young millennial who truly stuck to his own and listened to the noise within – his Dil ka Shor.

Talking about the appointment, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said ‘We are extremely excited to join hands with one of India’s most remarkable cricketer – Rishabh Pant. He has won hearts and trust of cricket lovers across the world and we, on the other hand, have a proven track record of offering best in class and trendy smart watches. With his strong personality and power pack performance on-ground, we are assured that his association with Noise will help us deepen the trust of our customers in our offerings in the smart watch category. We are looking forward to an exciting collaboration with Rishabh and hope to exceed our customers’ expectations.’

Commenting on the association, Rishabh Pant said, ‘I am excited to be the new face of Noise smart watches. As a professional athlete, I am constantly on the move, trying to chase the finest of margins to improve my fitness and my game. Noise’s smartwatches help me to achieve my daily goals while keeping me connected in my personal ecosystem. The brand’s cutting-edge technology, effortless style and its message to only pay heed to ‘the noise within’, are a perfect fit for me, both on and off the field.’

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Noise has been catering to the growing demands of wearable devices in India and has emerged as the market leader in the category. The company has recently been ranked as India’s no.1 Watch Brand by the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q4 2020. The current market share of the brand is 24.5% based on unit shipment as per the report issued. Noise has witnessed an exponential growth with 30X Y-O-Y in past 24 months.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here