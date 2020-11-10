Nokha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Nokha (नोखा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhojpur region and Rohtas district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Rohtas. Nokha is part of 35. Karakat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.45%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.37%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,87,165 eligible electors, of which 1,50,162 were male, 1,36,002 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Nokha in 2020 is =CP213/CM213*1000.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,68,607 eligible electors, of which 1,44,737 were male, 1,23,863 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,30,538 eligible electors, of which 1,24,882 were male, 1,05,656 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nokha in 2015 was 565. In 2010, there were 146.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anita Devi of RJD won in this seat by defeating Rameshwar Prasad of BJP by a margin of 22,998 votes which was 16.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 51.62% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Rameshwar Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Kanti Singh of RJD by a margin of 11,723 votes which was 10.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.44% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, RLSP got the most votes in 211. Nokha Assembly segment of Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Mahabali Singh won the Karakat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Karakat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 15 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nokha are: Phate Bahadur Singh (RJD), Satyanarayan Singh (BJP), Sona Devi (BSP), Pradeep Kumar Joshi (RSSD), Ranjeet Kumar Patel (PBP), Ramendra Kumar (JKM), Sameer Kumar (JAPL), Uma Shankar Tiwari (IND), Om Prakash Singh (IND), Gopal Krishna Rai (IND), Dinesh Sharma (IND), Prem Prakash (PP), Rajiv Ranjan Kumar (IND), Shiv Gandhi (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 50.88%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 52.51%, while it was 50.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 289 polling stations in 211. Nokha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 268. In 2010 there were 241 polling stations.

Extent:

211. Nokha constituency comprises of the following areas of Rohtas district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Nasriganj, Rajpur and Nokha. It shares an inter-state border with Rohtas.

Nokha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Nokha is 368.62 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nokha is: 24°56'39.1"N 84°11'02.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Nokha results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.