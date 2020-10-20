Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With FM Radio, Snake Game and 4G Internet Launched in India

The Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G feature phones have been launched in India, weeks after Nokia's brand licensee HMD Global unveiled the devices in China. The feature phones are aimed at entry-level users and will go on sale via Nokia India online store this week. As expected, both the feature phones come with a physical T9 keyboard along with a polycarbonate body. Additionally, the Nokia 225 4G carries a VGA snapper at the back while there's no camera present on Nokia 215 4G.

The Nokia 215 4G price in India starts at Rs. 2,949 for the Cyan Green and Black colour models. The Nokia 225 4G, on the other hand, will retail at Rs. 3,499 in Black, Classic Blue, and Metallic Sand colour variants. Both the feature phones by Nokia will be up for grabs via Nokia online store starting October 23. Customers can also purchase the phone on Flipkart starting November 6. At the moment, the Nokia website handled by HMD Global does not reveal any price offers on two phones; however, Flipkart customers can avail 10 percent off with an SBI debit or credit card. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders can select no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months. Other offers on the e-commerce website include 5 percent cashback and instant discount with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card, respectively.

Moving to features, the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G sport a 2.4-inch LCD displays surrounded by thick bezels. While the Nokia 215 4G comes with a no-frill design, its sibling Nokia 225 4G has the more premium and slick body. Other features on the two include FM Radio, LED flashlights, Bluetooth and microSD slots for storage (up to 32GB). The two phones also ship with the classic Snake game, a selling point for the old nostalgic Nokia phone users. Battery specifications of both Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G are currently unknown; however, the two feature phones pack a Micro-USB port for charging. Lastly, both phone support 4G connectivity.