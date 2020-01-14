Nomination Process Kicks off For Delhi Assembly Elections as Authorities Issue Notification
Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.
A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of a women voter at a polling station in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections began on Tuesday with authorities issuing the notification for the February 8 polls, officials said.
Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly promises to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to put up a spirited challenge.
"The notification for the Delhi election was today issued by poll authorities. Nominations have begun for the upcoming Assembly polls," a senior official said. The counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.
"The nomination process started from today at the offices of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. It began at 11 AM and will end at 3 PM," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.
The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24. Over 1.46 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the February 8 Assembly election in Delhi, according to the final electoral roll.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects
- Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 4: Deepika Padukone’s Film Earns Rs 21.37 Crore
- End of The Road For Windows 7; We Hope You Got Your Free Windows 10 Upgrade
- Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 to Play PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile
- Salman Khan's Next Film After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Is Titled...