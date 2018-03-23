GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
26
»
1-min read

Non-Bailable Case Registered Against Kerala Professor for ‘Watermelon Chest’ Remark

A police officer said that Farook Training College professor Jouhar Munavvir has been booked under section 354 (case of molestation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:March 23, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
The professor had said women in his college were not wearing the hijab properly and deliberately exposing their chests like “sliced watermelon.”
Thiruvananthapuram: After uproar over Jouhar Munavvir’s remark likening Muslim girl students’ chests to sliced watermelons on display, Koduvally Police has registered a non-bailable case against the professor.

Munavvir, who teaches Social Studies Education in Farook Training College, also admonished the girls for wearing leggings under their purdah which “they pull up…showing the leggings to the world”.

Enraged over his remarks, scores of women students filed a case against him on Thursday. A police officer said that the professor has been booked under section 354 (case of molestation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Munavvir’s statement led to widespread agitation, from college to social media. While some women posted bare-breasted photographs on Facebook in protest, others shared pictures holding sliced watermelon and demanded action against the professors.

Students also led a protest march under the banner of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU).

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Recommended For You