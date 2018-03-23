Non-Bailable Case Registered Against Kerala Professor for ‘Watermelon Chest’ Remark

After uproar over Jouhar Munavvir’s remark likening Muslim girl students’ chests to sliced watermelons on display, Koduvally Police has registered a non-bailable case against the professor.Munavvir, who teaches Social Studies Education in Farook Training College, also admonished the girls for wearing leggings under their purdah which “they pull up…showing the leggings to the world”.Enraged over his remarks, scores of women students filed a case against him on Thursday. A police officer said that the professor has been booked under section 354 (case of molestation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC.Munavvir’s statement led to widespread agitation, from college to social media. While some women posted bare-breasted photographs on Facebook in protest, others shared pictures holding sliced watermelon and demanded action against the professors.Some women also protested by sharing bare-breasted photographs on Facebook, which the social media company took down. Others shared photographs carrying sliced watermelon and demanded action against the professor.Students also led a protest march under the banner of Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students Union (KSU).