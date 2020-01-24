Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Cop for Not Appearing in Court for SP Leader Murder Case Hearing
Samajwadi Party leader Muzaffar Rana was shot dead in a clash between supporters of the SP and the RLD at a polling centre during local bodies' polls on October 28, 2006.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar A special court in Meerut has issued a non-bailable warrant against sub-inspector Deepak Malik for not appearing before it in connection with the murder case of Samajwadi Party leader Muzaffar Rana, wherein he is an investigating officer.
According to government lawyer Sirajuddin Alvi, the court issued the non-bailable warrant against Malik on Thursday as he has not been appearing before it for a long time to produce evidence in the case.
It asked the district magistrate and the Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police to produce the sub-inspector (SI) before it on February 6, 2020, the next date of hearing in the case, he said.
The main accused, former Muzaffarnagar MP Kadir Rana who made his Lok Sabha debut in the 2009 elections on a BSP ticket, was associated with the RLD at the time of the incident.
He was named an accused in the murder case along with his brother and former MLA Noor Salim and two others.
The trial in the case was shifted from Muzaffarnagar to Meerut in 2007 by the Allahabad High Court on an appeal by the victim's family.
