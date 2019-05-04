Take the pledge to vote

Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Saudi Businessman in AgustaWestland Case

The Enforcement Directorate had argued that it needed to question Omar Al Balsharaf to unearth the conspiracy related to some suspected transactions.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2019, 8:25 PM IST
Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Saudi Businessman in AgustaWestland Case
Logo of Enforcement Directorate.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against a Saudi Arabia-based businessman in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking issuing of the open-ended non-bailable warrant against Omar Al Balsharaf.

The ED told the court that it issued Balsharaf multiple summons to join the probe, but neither did he appear before it, nor provide it the information sought of him.

According to the agency, Balsharaf's questioning was required to unearth the conspiracy related to some suspected transactions.

The ED said its investigation revealed that Interstellar Technologies Ltd Mauritius transferred $5,303,471 to the account of Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading LLC, Dubai, but the amount was maintained under the ledger head Balsharaf.

This transaction raised many questions and it needs clarification, the agency told the court.

The ED said that Balsharaf was evading the process of law and therefore a non-bailable warrant should be issued against him to secure his presence immediately.
