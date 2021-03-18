Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Sharad Yadav For 2015 Poll Code Violation

A Nalanda court has issued a non-bailable warrant against former Union Minister Sharad Yadav for violating the election code in 2015 elections in Bihar.

The ACJM 01 of Bihar Sharif Court issued the non-bailable warrant against the veteran leader.

Yadav is accused of provoking religious sentiments while electioneering for the 2015 state assembly elections.

He was reported to miss the hearings on the case concerned. A cash fine of ₹1,000 was slapped against Yadav on January 25, 2021, for intentional absence during the hearings of the case concerned. He failed to appear for the hearing of the case on Thursday yet again, reported Times Now.