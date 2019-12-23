Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Non-contact Warfare will Help in Gaining Advantage over Adversary in Future, Says Bipin Rawat

Addressing a defence seminar in New Delhi, Bipin Rawat said necessity was no longer the need for invention and innovations were driving technological advancement.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 1:08 PM IST
File photo of Army chief Bipin Rawat.
File photo of Army chief Bipin Rawat.

New Delhi: Asserting that the Army must lead in embracing technology, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said non-contact warfare will help in gaining advantage over the adversary in future.

Addressing a defence seminar here, he said necessity was no longer the need for invention and innovations were driving technological advancement.

Indian Army has to remain at the forefront of technological embrace, he said.

"Non-contact warfare is gaining relevance in future wars. That is not to say that the man on the ground...with a rifle in his hand will no longer remain relevant. They will remain relevant all through the ages," he said.

"Non-contact warfare will help us in gaining advantage over the adversary in future. Therefore, it is important to understand the context in which we need to move forward in this direction," General Rawat said.

Quantum technology, cyber space and above all artificial intelligence, all these need to be leveraged, he said.


