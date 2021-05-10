Non-essential Shops Shut, Morning Walks Allowed: Chandigarh Extends Corona Curfew

As Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise, the Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend the corona curfew by another seven days. The decision was taken at a meeting on Covid war footing by the union territory (UT) administration. The earlier week-long curfew was to end on Tuesday.

According to officials, non-essential shops will remain closed and the night curfew will be in place from 6 pm to 5 am. Day time movement will be allowed. However, residents have been advised to avoid non-essential travel. Morning walks will be allowed between 6 am to 9 am only. Sukhna Lake, however, will remain closed.

The maximum number of attendants for wedding celebrations is capped at 20 persons and written permission from Deputy Commissioner will be required. A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed in funeral/last rites. No separate permission will be required for funerals.

