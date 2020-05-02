Non-stop Train With Around 1,100 'Guest Workers' Departs to Jharkhand from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A non-stop train carrying around 1,100 stranded 'guest workers' from Kerala left for Hatiain Jharkhand on Saturday.

Four more trains are expected to leave with the workers from Tirur, Kozhikode, Ernakulam South and Alua stations later this evening for Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The train left the central station here at around 3.25 PM, railway sources said.

The passengers, including women, children and the elderly, are expected to reach Jharkandon Monday, the sources said.

This is the second train which left with the guest workers, a day after around 1,100 migrant workers from Aluva in Kochi left for Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Friday night.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365