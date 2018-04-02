Non-subsided LPG Price Reduced by Rs 35/Cylinder, Jet Fuel Rate Cut

Prices of non-subsidised LPG, or cooking gas, have been reduced by Rs 35.50 per cylinder, and that of the subsidised one by a marginal Rs 1.74, according to state-run oil marketing companies, even as public sector Indraprastha Gas Ltd hiked the rates for piped and compressed natural gas (CNG) supply to cities in the national capital region.As per the revised rates announced by Indian Oil Corp that are effective from April 1, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised cooking gas cylinder now costs Rs 653.50 in Delhi, as compared to Rs 689.Similarly, the non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 676 in Kolkata, Rs 625 in Mumbai and 663.50 in Chennai.The price of the subsidised cylinder, which a consumer has a quota of 12 per year, was also cut marginally by Rs 1.74. The 14.2 kg cylinder now costs Rs 491.35 in Delhi as against Rs 493 earlier.OMCs revise LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, prices on the first of every month.Jet fuel prices have been cut by Rs 231 in Delhi and now sells at Rs 61,450 per kilolitre. Prices vary with airports depending on local taxes.Jet fuel per kilolitre now costs Rs 65,985 in Kolkata, Rs 61,025 in Mumbai and Rs 61,615 in Chennai.Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) raised the price of CNG by 90 paise per kg and of domestic piped gas by Rs 1.15 per standard cubic metres (SCM) in Delhi, effective Monday, following the change in the rate of domestic natural gas prices payable to producers.As part of the six-monthly official revision of rates, the domestic natural gas price has gone from April 1 up 6 per cent to $3.06 per million British thermal unit (mbtu).IGL has also raised the price of CNG by Re 1 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.Prices of piped natural gas (PNG) to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad have been raised by Rs 1.20 per SCM.