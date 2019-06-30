Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Non-subsidised LPG Cooking Cylinder to Be Cheaper by Rs 100 from Tomorrow

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, Indian Oil Corp said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 30, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Non-subsidised LPG Cooking Cylinder to Be Cheaper by Rs 100 from Tomorrow
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: The price of non-subsidised LPG was cut by over Rs 100 per cylinder on the back of softening international rates, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said on Sunday.

The cooking gas in Delhi will be priced at Rs 637 per cylinder from midnight tonight as against Rs 737.50 currently, IOC said in a statement. Subsidised cooking gas price will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder.

"The price of non-subsidised LPG in Delhi will decrease by Rs 100.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1 based on LPG prices in international market and US dollar-rupee exchange rate," India Oil said in a statement. "Accordingly, the upfront cash payment by the consumer of domestic LPG will also reduce by Rs 100.50 per cylinder. Domestic LPG consumer will now be required to make upfront cash payment of Rs 637 per cylinder in place of Rs 737.50 per cylinder."

"As domestic LPG prices are subsidised by the Government, the effective price after subsidy to consumer will be Rs 494.35 per cylinder for the month of July 2019. The balance amount is borne as subsidy (Rs 142.65 per cylinder) by the central government and is being transferred to the bank account of LPG consumers after purchase and delivery of a refill," it added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram