None Can Stop T’gana from Producing Power, Minister Flays Andhra Over ‘Illegal’ Projects

After reports of Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh denying an official team to visit sites of Rayalaseema lift and Pothireddypadu irrigation projects, the Telangana government on Thursday flayed its counterpart for “sheer violations” of NGT directives.

Telangana Power Minister Jagadish Reddy claimed that Andhra cannot stop the state from producing power in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar.

Talking to media persons, the power minister also took a swipe at the Jagan Reddy government for denying permission to an official team to inspect the “illegal” works.

“We urged the Centre to intervene and stop illegal works of irrigation projects,” he said.

“Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed to stop proceeding with the irrigation projects, the AP government is least bothered and is going ahead with the illegal projects. They must obtain permission from the apex body, or Centre or NGT,” he added

The minister also said they are “ready to go to any extent, (even) to courts and will produce power”. “Our state came into existence for water resources and is not ready to lose its water,” he asserted.

His comments came at a time when security was beefed up at Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam project sites.

Hitting out at the Andhra government, the minister said they should stop the “construction of illegal projects in the state that will hamper our interests”.

“The Andhra government has to follow the NGT directive and the Centre’s instructions on irrigation projects. We will produce power in hydel projects and draw our water as per norms,” he said.

“They can go ahead with the projects only after getting permissions from the Krishna Board and the Centre,” he said, adding that the state government is following its strategy to draw its water and power.

