Noose Tightens Around 83 Foreign Visitors Who Attended Markaz Event as Cops to File 20 Charge Sheets

New Delhi: The Delhi Police is set to file a charge sheet against foreign nationals who had who participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event held in March. A total of 943 foreign nationals from 63 different countries attended the religious event.

According to sources, the police are filing 20 charges sheets before a duty magistrate at Saket district court on Tuesday. These chargesheets are against 83 foreign nationals. Police will file 14 more charge sheets in the matter after a few days, the sources said.

The charges sheet names 83 foreign nationals who attended the Markaz Nizamuddin on March 23, which emerged as India's worst coronavirus vector. “Ten foreign Jamatis were from Saudi Arabia, seven from China , five came from the US, three were from Ukran, six from Sudan and Philippians each, eight from Brazil, four from Afghanistan, two from Australia and one each from Russia, France, Egypt and Jordan,” sources said.

All of them, who had come to India on tourist visa, will be charge-sheeted for visa violation as their attending the event led to visa norms violation. The police have interrogated all the foreign Jamatis and asked them to explain the purpose of their visit to India.

