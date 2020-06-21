Normal Life Freezes in Chennai after TN Govt Announces 12-day Total Lockdown in 4 Districts Till June 30

Normal life on the roads in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai almost froze on Sunday owing to the total lockdown sans any relaxations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

All the shops and business outlets -barring pharmacies, hospitals- including petrol outlets remained closed and the roads were deserted except for one or two stray vehicles.

The state government had announced 12-day intensified lockdown in four districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu- from 19th June to 30th June owning to the increase spread of coronavirus infection.

While the government had allowed certain relaxations during other days but on Sundays the relaxations will not apply.

While hotels and restaurants were shut, the government run Amma canteens were open and supplied free food.

City police also intensified their vigil and booked those who ventured out on their vehicles without valid reason.