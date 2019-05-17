Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Normal Life Suspended in Kashmir as Separatists Strike against Civilian Killing

The separatists — under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) — on Thursday asked people to observe a shutdown on Friday against civilian killings during the month of Ramzan.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
File photo: A man reads a newspaper in Srinagar. (Representative image/PTI)
Srinagar: Normal life was affected in Kashmir Friday due to a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of a civilian following an encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama district.

Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Public transport was off the roads, but a few private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city, they said.

The authorities ordered closure of schools and colleges in Srinagar as a precautionary measure in view of the strike, the officials said.

They said similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the Valley.

The civilian, Rayees Dar, was killed on Thursday after an encounter between militants and security forces in Pulwama district of the state.

Six militants were also killed in encounters with security forces in Shopian and Pulwama districts on Thursday. Two soldiers also lost their lives in the encounters.

A youth, who had sustained grievous injuries in clashes during protests at Pattan in Baramulla district against the rape of a three-year-old girl in Bandipore, died at SKIMS hospital here Wednesday night.
