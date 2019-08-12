Normal Operations Restored at Delhi Airport's T2 after Police Receive Hoax Bomb Call
The official said that after an extensive search operation, the bomb threat was found to be a hoax and at around 10 p.m. normal terminal operations were restored.
File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.
New Delhi: Normal operations were restored at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 2 after a bomb threat received by police turned out to be a hoax.
According to airport officials, a bomb threat call for Terminal- 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm. after which the departure area was evacuated.
On the other hand, arriving passengers were held up inside their aircraft.
