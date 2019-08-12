Normal Operations Restored at Delhi Airport's T2 after Police Receive Hoax Bomb Call

New Delhi: Normal operations were restored at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 2 after a bomb threat received by police turned out to be a hoax.

According to airport officials, a bomb threat call for Terminal- 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm. after which the departure area was evacuated.

On the other hand, arriving passengers were held up inside their aircraft.

The official said that after an extensive search operation, the bomb threat was found to be a hoax and at around 10 p.m. normal terminal operations were restored.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.