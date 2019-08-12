Take the pledge to vote

Normal Operations Restored at Delhi Airport's T2 after Police Receive Hoax Bomb Call

The official said that after an extensive search operation, the bomb threat was found to be a hoax and at around 10 p.m. normal terminal operations were restored.

IANS

August 12, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.
New Delhi: Normal operations were restored at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 2 after a bomb threat received by police turned out to be a hoax.

According to airport officials, a bomb threat call for Terminal- 2 was received by Delhi Police at 8.49 pm. after which the departure area was evacuated.

On the other hand, arriving passengers were held up inside their aircraft.

