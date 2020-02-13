Take the pledge to vote

Norms Relaxed in UP for Govt's Media Coverage on Web Portals

In the original policy, web sites that existed for three or more years were eligible for government advertisements, but now this period has been curtailed to two years.

PTI

February 13, 2020
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: In a boost to digital media coverage, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced its amended web media policy under which portals with 50,000 hits will get government advertisements.

The changes to the original web media policy of 2016 were approved last week at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, 2.5 lakh hits were needed by a web portal to claim advertisements from government departments.

"By relaxing the norms, a web portal can now get advertisements if it garners 50,000 hits," the policy document said.

However, a third party like Google will be required to certify the hits, it said.

Similarly, in the original policy, web sites that existed for three or more years were eligible for government advertisements, but now this period has been curtailed to two years.

The revised policy is aimed at giving a boost to web media coverage in the state, an official said.

