Norovirus Triggers Scare in Kerala: All You Need to Know about the Waterborne Contagious Disease

Around 30 students of the Pookode Veterinary College have been confirmed to be infected with Norovirus disease in Kerala. Norovirus is a waterborne disease, which lasts for three to four days.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George asked people not to panic to step with caution. “Measures like superchlorination is being done and it must be ensured that drinking water sources are clean,” she said, adding that thorough precaution must be taken and the disease “can be treated well”.

What is Norovirus

It is a group of viruses that leads to stomach-related issues, causing inflammation in the lining of intestines, severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

In healthy individuals the virus will not affect much but in children, elderly and those with other diseases, it can be serious.

How does it spread?

Norovirus is a waterborne disease that gets transmitted through dirty water and food. The disease can also spread through direct contact from an infected person. The virus will spread through vomit and feces of affected persons. It is also a fast-spreading disease.

Symptoms

-Diarrhea

-Stomach ache

-Vomiting

-Nausea

-Fever

-Headache

-Body ache.

-If vomiting and diarrhea becomes severe one can get dehydration.

Treatment and Measures after Infection

- Take rest at home, as per to doctor’s direction.

- Drink ORS, as well as, boiled water.

- The virus can spread even after two days after the symptoms are gone, so it is advisable to stay at home for two more days after recovery.

- Personal hygiene and the hygiene of your surroundings must be maintained.

- Wash your hands properly using soap before eating and after going to toilet.

- Those interacting with animals should be very careful.

- Chlorinate drinking water sources like wells, tanks using bleaching powder.

- Drink only boiled water.

- Use fruits and vegetables only after washing well.

- Eat fish especially crab, shell fishes after cooking well.

