North Bank of Pangong Tso 'Peaceful' After Days of India-China Tension, But No Signs of Backing off

After two tensed nights between India and China, north bank of Pangong Tso was relatively "peaceful and incident-free", officials told News18. However, they added that troops on both sides continue to hold on to their respective heights between Finger 3 and Finger 4.

"There has been no incident since last night in any sector along the LAC," a security official said, adding that however no significant reduction in number of soldiers could be seen on China's side.

About 1,500-2,000 Chinese troops are occupying the ridge at finger 3. India has also deployed equal numbers.

On the evening of September 8, Chinese troops had objected to India taking the heights of Finger 3 and in retaliation had taken the feature between Finger 3 and Finger 4 with their weapons. The aerial distance between the two was less than 300 meters. "Indian troops are on the western side of Finger 3 while PLA occupies the height towards the lake. They are carrying their weapons, which is unusual because usually patrol parties are very discreet about their weapons," the officer said.

The tensed situation led the Indian Air Force to increase the sorties in Ladakh. News18 correspondent present in Leh noted that on the intervening night of September 9 and 10 too, air force fighter jets continued to carry sorties well past midnight just like it did on the night of 8.

Officials say they expect the situation to change as External Affairs Ministers of both India and China sit down for talks. "Pangong has emerged as the latest flashpoint but we have to be alert in other sectors too, given the Chinese strategy of opening up new fronts every time talks happen," an official said.

S Jaishankar and Wang Yi are slated to meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit on