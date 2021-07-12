North Bengal May Get Heavy Rains For Next 48 Hours, Scattered Showers in Kolkata

Kolkata is expected to receive scattered rainfall on Monday, though a significant drop in temperature is out of sight. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy skies over the West Bengal capital for the next 24 hours with a couple of thundershowers. According to the weather office, the minimum and maximum temperatures could be 28 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate showers are expected to hit the Gangetic districts of West Bengal including Kolkata on Tuesday. The Sunday temperature in the city remained between 26.3 degrees Celsius and 33.1 degrees Celsius.

In North Bengal, Alipurduar district could see heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday. The maximum temperature could drop sharply after the showers. Whereas neighbouring districts like Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

In the rest of North Bengal, regions such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur are also expected to get scattered to moderate rains.

Travelling south of West Bengal, a current low pressure area over Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh could mean significant rainfall for the two states for the next 48 hours. Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, already getting good showers, are expected to receive more rains.

Meanwhile, Bihar is not expected to get any relief from the rain showers for a few more days as the state grapples with a flood situation in multiple districts.

In a stark contrast, the national capital Delhi is yet to see an active monsoon. The July 10 predictions for monsoon’s arrival turned out to be incorrect. Similarly, neighbouring Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh are also waiting for the rains.

