North Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 25 PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Before 27th October 2018

North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 25 vacancies for the posts of Lecturer (PGT), Assistant Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) has been released by the North Central Railway, Allahabad on its official website – ncr.indianrailways.gov.in . The North Central Railways aims to engage the selected candidates at North Central Railway College, Tundla, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh on purely contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download the prescribed application form and send it at the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before 27th October 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2 – Under ‘News and Recruitment’ tab, click on Recruitment and then select the notification that reads, ‘Contractual basis through walk-in-interview at Railway College Tundla’Step 3 – Read through the official advertisement and download the application formStep 4 – Send the duly filled application form at:‘The Principal, North Central Raillway College, Tundla, District - Firozabad – 283204 (UP)’Official Advertisement cum Application Form Direct Link - http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1538110046968-eng.pdf North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Lecturer (PGT) – 8 PostsBiology – 1 PostEnglish – 1 PostCommerce – 1 PostHistory and Civics – 1 PostMaths – 1 PostGeography – 1 PostHindi – 1 PostEconomics – 1 PostAssistant Teacher (TGT) – 10 PostsMusic/Vocal – 1 PostPTI (Male) – 1 PostEnglish – 1 PostMaths + Science – 3 PostsSocial Science – 1 PostEnglish + Geography – 1 PostHindi + Sanskrit – 1 PostHindi + English – 1 PostPrimary Teacher (PRT) – 7 PostsEligibility Criteria:Applicants must refer to the official advertisement given above to ascertain their eligibility before applying.Age Limit:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years as per KVS rules.Pay Scale:Lecturer (PGT) – Rs. 27,500/- pmAssistant Teacher (TGT) – Rs. 26,250/- pmPrimary Teacher (PRT) – Rs. 21,250/- pmThe selection of the candidates will be based on Walk-in Interviews which are scheduled for 1st, 2nd and 3rd November 2018.