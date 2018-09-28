English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 25 PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Before 27th October 2018
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download the prescribed application form and send it before 27th October 2018.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 25 vacancies for the posts of Lecturer (PGT), Assistant Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) has been released by the North Central Railway, Allahabad on its official website – ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. The North Central Railways aims to engage the selected candidates at North Central Railway College, Tundla, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh on purely contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download the prescribed application form and send it at the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before 27th October 2018.
How to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Recruitment’ tab, click on Recruitment and then select the notification that reads, ‘Contractual basis through walk-in-interview at Railway College Tundla’
Step 3 – Read through the official advertisement and download the application form
Step 4 – Send the duly filled application form at:
‘The Principal, North Central Raillway College, Tundla, District - Firozabad – 283204 (UP)’
Official Advertisement cum Application Form Direct Link - http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1538110046968-eng.pdf
North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Lecturer (PGT) – 8 Posts
Biology – 1 Post
English – 1 Post
Commerce – 1 Post
History and Civics – 1 Post
Maths – 1 Post
Geography – 1 Post
Hindi – 1 Post
Economics – 1 Post
Assistant Teacher (TGT) – 10 Posts
Music/Vocal – 1 Post
PTI (Male) – 1 Post
English – 1 Post
Maths + Science – 3 Posts
Social Science – 1 Post
English + Geography – 1 Post
Hindi + Sanskrit – 1 Post
Hindi + English – 1 Post
Primary Teacher (PRT) – 7 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must refer to the official advertisement given above to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years as per KVS rules.
Pay Scale:
Lecturer (PGT) – Rs. 27,500/- pm
Assistant Teacher (TGT) – Rs. 26,250/- pm
Primary Teacher (PRT) – Rs. 21,250/- pm
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be based on Walk-in Interviews which are scheduled for 1st, 2nd and 3rd November 2018.
How to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Recruitment’ tab, click on Recruitment and then select the notification that reads, ‘Contractual basis through walk-in-interview at Railway College Tundla’
Step 3 – Read through the official advertisement and download the application form
Step 4 – Send the duly filled application form at:
‘The Principal, North Central Raillway College, Tundla, District - Firozabad – 283204 (UP)’
Official Advertisement cum Application Form Direct Link - http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1538110046968-eng.pdf
North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Lecturer (PGT) – 8 Posts
Biology – 1 Post
English – 1 Post
Commerce – 1 Post
History and Civics – 1 Post
Maths – 1 Post
Geography – 1 Post
Hindi – 1 Post
Economics – 1 Post
Assistant Teacher (TGT) – 10 Posts
Music/Vocal – 1 Post
PTI (Male) – 1 Post
English – 1 Post
Maths + Science – 3 Posts
Social Science – 1 Post
English + Geography – 1 Post
Hindi + Sanskrit – 1 Post
Hindi + English – 1 Post
Primary Teacher (PRT) – 7 Posts
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must refer to the official advertisement given above to ascertain their eligibility before applying.
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years as per KVS rules.
Pay Scale:
Lecturer (PGT) – Rs. 27,500/- pm
Assistant Teacher (TGT) – Rs. 26,250/- pm
Primary Teacher (PRT) – Rs. 21,250/- pm
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be based on Walk-in Interviews which are scheduled for 1st, 2nd and 3rd November 2018.
- ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
- North Central Railway
- North Central Railway Recruitment 2018
- Recruitment 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Look ATK Hope Experienced Steve Coppell Can Lead Them to Third Title
- Motivated Kerala Blasters Hoping to Rustle Well-balanced ATK in ISL 2018 Opener
- Apple iPhone XS Review: Android Phones Will Still Follow The iPhone
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Renault Lodgy Gets Zero Star in Global NCAP Crash Test Safety Rating, Company Issues Clarification
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...