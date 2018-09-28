GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

North Central Railway Recruitment 2018: 25 PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Apply Before 27th October 2018

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download the prescribed application form and send it before 27th October 2018.

Updated:September 28, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 25 vacancies for the posts of Lecturer (PGT), Assistant Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) has been released by the North Central Railway, Allahabad on its official website – ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. The North Central Railways aims to engage the selected candidates at North Central Railway College, Tundla, Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh on purely contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download the prescribed application form and send it at the below mentioned address so as it reaches on or before 27th October 2018.

How to apply for North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘News and Recruitment’ tab, click on Recruitment and then select the notification that reads, ‘Contractual basis through walk-in-interview at Railway College Tundla’
Step 3 – Read through the official advertisement and download the application form
Step 4 – Send the duly filled application form at:
‘The Principal, North Central Raillway College, Tundla, District - Firozabad – 283204 (UP)’
Official Advertisement cum Application Form Direct Link - http://www.ncr.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1538110046968-eng.pdf
North Central Railway Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Lecturer (PGT) – 8 Posts
Biology – 1 Post

English – 1 Post

Commerce – 1 Post

History and Civics – 1 Post

Maths – 1 Post

Geography – 1 Post

Hindi – 1 Post

Economics – 1 Post

Assistant Teacher (TGT) – 10 Posts
Music/Vocal – 1 Post

PTI (Male) – 1 Post

English – 1 Post

Maths + Science – 3 Posts

Social Science – 1 Post

English + Geography – 1 Post

Hindi + Sanskrit – 1 Post

Hindi + English – 1 Post

Primary Teacher (PRT) – 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants must refer to the official advertisement given above to ascertain their eligibility before applying.

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 65 years as per KVS rules.

Pay Scale:
Lecturer (PGT) – Rs. 27,500/- pm

Assistant Teacher (TGT) – Rs. 26,250/- pm

Primary Teacher (PRT) – Rs. 21,250/- pm

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be based on Walk-in Interviews which are scheduled for 1st, 2nd and 3rd November 2018.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
