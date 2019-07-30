Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

North Delhi Mayor Sprinkles Ganga Water on Civic Centre to Bring 'Good Luck'

NDMC is currently cash-strapped and has been appealing to Delhi government to release funds "due to it".

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Tuesday sprinkled holy Ganga water on the Civic Centre building from its rooftop, saying it was to bring "good luck" to the area's civic body so that it comes "out of the financial crunch".

Singh had gone to Haridwar on Saturday on a bike as part of the 'kawad' season and returned to Delhi on Monday night.

Civic Centre is a 28-storeyed building which houses the headquarters of both the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

NDMC is currently cash-strapped and has been appealing to Delhi government to release funds "due to it".

"Today, he sprinkled Ganga water at different locations and floors of the Civic Centre so that the corporation (NDMC) comes out of the financial crunch, and may attain glory while rendering its services in a better way to citizens of Delhi," the NDMC said in a statement.

The mayor also sprinkled the holy water on to the building from the rooftop, it said.

Singh was accompanied by Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Yogesh Verma; Chairman Standing Committee Jai Prakash; Leader of the House Tilak Raj Kataria; Leader of Opposition Surjit Singh Pawar; Leader of Congress Mukesh Goel; and number of municipal staff.

Singh said that it is his belief that Maa Ganga fulfills the wishes of the devout, "so I went to Haridwar and brought back holy water."

"I hope that this would certainly improve our situation," he said.

