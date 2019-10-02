North Delhi Municipal Body Slams Kejriwal Govt for 'Taking Credit for All Dengue-related Work'

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government was slammed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation for seeking credit for the work done by the civic body in reducing the incidence of dengue and called upon it to publicise its work. A resolution was also passed by the civic body attacking the government for the same.

“Despite having no role to play in curtailing vector-borne diseases in terms of manpower, money or material, it was congratulating itself for the drop in number of diseases and had not given any credit to the north body which had undertaken the work,” the resolution read.

The resolution listed various activities carried out by the civic body, such as the amount of money spent, number of staff employed, number of houses checked and other measures to check on the disease.

While attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, it argued that the government was putting out full page advertisements and hoardings declaring its “dengue policy” in view of the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. It termed the ten weeks, ten minutes slogan “empty.” The resolution instead, called for the government to publicise the work carried out by the North DMC in this regard, The Hindu reported.

At an earlier meeting of the House, the North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh had suspended all members of the Aam Admi Party for three weeks when ruckus broke out over discussion on dengue. On Monday, AAP councillors, who were initially barred from entering the meeting, raised slogans declaring “murder of democracy”, outside the House. The councillors were, however, let in later.

Speaking at the meeting of the House, AAP MLA, Rajesh Gupta acknowledged the role played by the municipal corporation in reducing dengue but said that the campaign carried out by CM was an attempt to raise awareness on the efforts needed to prevent the disease.

