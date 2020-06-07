North-east Delhi Riots: Police Nab Six Who Set Fire to Old Woman's Home, Resulting In Her Death

Delhi Police on Sunday filed a chargesheet against six people in the murder case of an elderly woman, Akbari Begum, during the North-east Delhi riots.

Akbari, who was in her 80s, was a resident of the Gamri area in Bhajanpura. She was inside her home, when a mob set fire to it, which resulted in her killing on February 25.

The accused have been identified as Arun Kumar, 26, Varun Kumar, 22, Vishal Singh, 29, Ravi Kumar, 24, Prakash Chand, 36, and Suraj Singh, 28.

They have put in judicial custody. Police said they have been chargesheeted with sufficient evidence on record; both oral and documentary.

When the incident occurred, other members of her family climbed up to the rooftop, and police succeeded in rescuing them. However, Akbari could not do so because of her old age and died of suffocation. Her body was recovered from the second floor of her home a day later, after the fire department spotted it.

The family's house was four-storeyed. Akbari's son, who is the complainant in the case, had his garment shop on the ground and first floor, and their family members lived on the two upper floors.

Officers had procured viral videos of the incident and used for them for the investigation. Mobile phones on which these were recorded were also traced and seized by the police.

Statements of police officials involved in the rescue efforts of Akbari's family members were also recorded, along with other eyewitness accounts.

Police is now attempting to trace and nab others who were also a part of the mob.

