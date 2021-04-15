North East Delhi Violence: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Former JNU Student Umar Khalid

Delhi court granted bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in North East Delhi violence case. He has been asked by the court to install the Aarogya Setu on his phone before leaving prison at a time Covid cases are spiraling.

The court noted that Khalid can’t be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account that others who were part of the mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter.

According to Indian Express, “The court said that it is “a matter of record that it has nowhere been the case of prosecution that the applicant was physically present at the scene of crime on the date of incident.”

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Khalid was arrested in October last under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots. He was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police after 11 hours of interrogation.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. In their attempt to prevent violence, 108 police personnel received injuries and two died.

