North Eastern Coalfield, Coal India Recruitment 2018: 18 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018

North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Limited (CIL), Recruitment 2018 applications are invited to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Overman and Dy. Surveyor (Mines). Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.neccoal.co.in Step 2 – Download the Application Form from the below mentioned url: http://neccoal.co.in/admin/tenderdoc/application%20format.pdf Step 3 – Fill the application form and pay the application feeStep 4 - Send the duly filled Application form to the following address via registered/speed post along with other documents:‘Area Manager (Personnel) North Eastern Coalfields Margherita, Tinsukia District, Assam-786181’General Category Candidates - Rs.200SC/ST and Departmental Candidates - NILLast date for the payment of application fee - 30th April 2018Last date for Receipt of Hard Copies of ‘Registered Application Form’ and other documents - 15th May 2018Availability of Admit cards on website and through mail - 15 Days before the date of Written TestDate of Written Test - Will be updated on the websiteDate of Interview - Will be updated on the websiteOver man - 17:Unreserved Candidate category -10OBC - 4SC - 1ST - 2Dy. Surveyor (Mines) - 1:Unreserved Candidate categoryOverman - The applicant must possess Valid Overman’s Certificate of Competency issued by Director General of Mines Safety(DGMS). The applicant must also have Valid Gas Testing Certificate and First Aid Certificate.Dy. Surveyor (Mines) - The applicant must be 10th passed and must have the Survey certificate of Competency issued by DGMS.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Over man - Rs. 36632.35 per month as per NCWA-XDy. Surveyor (Mines) - Rs. 36632.35 per month as per NCWA-XThe applicant must fall in the age bracket 18 years to 30 years (33 years for OBC & 35 years for SC/ST) as on 1st June 2017.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test. The written test will comprise of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions containing Two Sections - Part A-General Awareness Test (25 Marks), Part B – Professional Test (75 Marks).The candidates who qualify the written test will be called for Personal Interview.Margherita, Tinsukia District, AssamBaragolai, Tinsukia District, Assam