North Eastern Coalfield, Coal India Recruitment 2018: 18 Posts, Apply Before 30th April 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of North Eastern Coalfields.
North Eastern Coalfields, Coal India Limited (CIL), Recruitment 2018 applications are invited to fill 18 vacancies for the post of Overman and Dy. Surveyor (Mines). Interested and eligible candidates must follow the instructions below and apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.
How to apply for CIL Recruitment 2018 for Overman and Dy. Surveyor (Mines)?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.neccoal.co.in
Step 2 – Download the Application Form from the below mentioned url:
http://neccoal.co.in/admin/tenderdoc/application%20format.pdf Step 3 – Fill the application form and pay the application fee
Step 4 - Send the duly filled Application form to the following address via registered/speed post along with other documents:
‘Area Manager (Personnel) North Eastern Coalfields Margherita, Tinsukia District, Assam-786181’
Application Fee:
General Category Candidates - Rs.200
SC/ST and Departmental Candidates - NIL
Important Dates:
Last date for the payment of application fee - 30th April 2018
Last date for Receipt of Hard Copies of ‘Registered Application Form’ and other documents - 15th May 2018
Availability of Admit cards on website and through mail - 15 Days before the date of Written Test
Date of Written Test - Will be updated on the website
Date of Interview - Will be updated on the website
CIL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Over man - 17:
Unreserved Candidate category -10
OBC - 4
SC - 1
ST - 2
Dy. Surveyor (Mines) - 1:
Unreserved Candidate category
Eligibility Criteria:
Overman - The applicant must possess Valid Overman’s Certificate of Competency issued by Director General of Mines Safety(DGMS). The applicant must also have Valid Gas Testing Certificate and First Aid Certificate.
Dy. Surveyor (Mines) - The applicant must be 10th passed and must have the Survey certificate of Competency issued by DGMS.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.neccoal.co.in/admin/tenderdoc/Recuitment%20Final.pdf
Pay Scale:
Over man - Rs. 36632.35 per month as per NCWA-X
Dy. Surveyor (Mines) - Rs. 36632.35 per month as per NCWA-X
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket 18 years to 30 years (33 years for OBC & 35 years for SC/ST) as on 1st June 2017.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Test. The written test will comprise of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions containing Two Sections - Part A-General Awareness Test (25 Marks), Part B – Professional Test (75 Marks).
The candidates who qualify the written test will be called for Personal Interview.
Examination Centers:
Margherita, Tinsukia District, Assam
Baragolai, Tinsukia District, Assam
-
