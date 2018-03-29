North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 26 Group C & D Posts

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - ner.indianrailways.gov.in/.North Eastern Railways aims to fill 26 vacancies for various Group C & D posts. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.Chief Office Suprintendent - 1Sr. Clerk - 2Jr. Clerk - 3Confidential Steno for Principle - 1Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1Hostel Suprintendent - 1Warden -1Librarian - 1Sr. Translator -1Hostel Chaukidar - 4Officers Peons - 2Office Peon - 2School Chaukidar - 4Khalasi - 2The applicants should have 2 years of experience in service for the post they are applying for.The applicants are expected to have computer knowledge and skills, and 10 years service experience in Indian Railways.(Group C Posts)Chief Office Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600Sr. Clerk- The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800Jr. Clerk - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,900Confidential Steno for Principle - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600Hostel Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600Warden - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800Librarian - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600Sr. Translator - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600All the applicants underwill be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,800Applications need to be forwarded by Parent Cadre Controlling Authority or Personnel Department to the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.Candidates can download the application forms and detailed advertisement from the below mentioned url given in the Other Recruitments section of the official website:http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf