English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 26 Group C & D Posts
Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.
Image for representation only.
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - ner.indianrailways.gov.in/.
North Eastern Railways aims to fill 26 vacancies for various Group C & D posts. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Group C - 12:
Chief Office Suprintendent - 1
Sr. Clerk - 2
Jr. Clerk - 3
Confidential Steno for Principle - 1
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1
Hostel Suprintendent - 1
Warden -1
Librarian - 1
Sr. Translator -1
Group D - 14
Hostel Chaukidar - 4
Officers Peons - 2
Office Peon - 2
School Chaukidar - 4
Khalasi - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants should have 2 years of experience in service for the post they are applying for.
The applicants are expected to have computer knowledge and skills, and 10 years service experience in Indian Railways.
Pay Scale:
(Group C Posts)
Chief Office Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Sr. Clerk- The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Jr. Clerk - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,900
Confidential Steno for Principle - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Hostel Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Warden - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Librarian - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Sr. Translator - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
All the applicants under Group 'D' will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,800
How to Apply:
Applications need to be forwarded by Parent Cadre Controlling Authority or Personnel Department to the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.
Candidates can download the application forms and detailed advertisement from the below mentioned url given in the Other Recruitments section of the official website:
http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf
Also Watch
North Eastern Railways aims to fill 26 vacancies for various Group C & D posts. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.
Vacancy Details:
Group C - 12:
Chief Office Suprintendent - 1
Sr. Clerk - 2
Jr. Clerk - 3
Confidential Steno for Principle - 1
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1
Hostel Suprintendent - 1
Warden -1
Librarian - 1
Sr. Translator -1
Group D - 14
Hostel Chaukidar - 4
Officers Peons - 2
Office Peon - 2
School Chaukidar - 4
Khalasi - 2
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants should have 2 years of experience in service for the post they are applying for.
The applicants are expected to have computer knowledge and skills, and 10 years service experience in Indian Railways.
Pay Scale:
(Group C Posts)
Chief Office Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Sr. Clerk- The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Jr. Clerk - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,900
Confidential Steno for Principle - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Hostel Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Warden - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Librarian - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Sr. Translator - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
All the applicants under Group 'D' will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,800
How to Apply:
Applications need to be forwarded by Parent Cadre Controlling Authority or Personnel Department to the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.
Candidates can download the application forms and detailed advertisement from the below mentioned url given in the Other Recruitments section of the official website:
http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes As Kaartik Aaryan Dedicates Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani To Her; Watch Video
- The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Looks Even More Devastating Than the First One; Watch Trailer
- Twitter Does 'Knot' Stop With Jokes As News of Vijay Mallya's Third Marriage Goes Viral
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Royal Challengers Bangalore - Strengths and Weaknesses