North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 26 Group C & D Posts

Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.

Updated:March 29, 2018, 6:36 PM IST
Image for representation only.
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process has begun on its official website - ner.indianrailways.gov.in/.

North Eastern Railways aims to fill 26 vacancies for various Group C & D posts. Eligible and interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 30th April 2018.

Vacancy Details:

Group C - 12:
Chief Office Suprintendent - 1
Sr. Clerk - 2
Jr. Clerk - 3
Confidential Steno for Principle - 1
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1
Hostel Suprintendent - 1
Warden -1
Librarian - 1
Sr. Translator -1

Group D - 14
Hostel Chaukidar - 4
Officers Peons - 2
Office Peon - 2
School Chaukidar - 4
Khalasi - 2

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants should have 2 years of experience in service for the post they are applying for.
The applicants are expected to have computer knowledge and skills, and 10 years service experience in Indian Railways.

Pay Scale:
(Group C Posts)
Chief Office Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Sr. Clerk- The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Jr. Clerk - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,900
Confidential Steno for Principle - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Hostel Superintendent - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Warden - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 2,800
Librarian - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600
Sr. Translator - The applicant will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 4,600

All the applicants under Group 'D' will be eligible to receive a Grade pay of Rs 1,800

How to Apply:
Applications need to be forwarded by Parent Cadre Controlling Authority or Personnel Department to the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.

Candidates can download the application forms and detailed advertisement from the below mentioned url given in the Other Recruitments section of the official website:

http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
