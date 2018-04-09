GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 26 Group C & Group D Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018

Candidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 9, 2018, 12:10 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 26 vacancies for Non-Gazetted Group C & Group D posts has begun on the official website of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - ner.indianrailways.gov.in. There are 12 vacancies in Group C category and 14 vacancies in Group D in the Operating department for ZRTI-Gazipur for which North Eastern Railways is inviting applications from existing staff of All Indian Railways.
Applicant must have 2 years experience in the same post. Interested and eligible candidates must forward their applications to the Personnel Department and submit application on or before 30th April. Application form can be downloaded from the url given below:

http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf

North Eastern Railway IL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:


Group C Posts:


Chief Office Superintendent- 1
Senior Clerk - 2
Junior Clerk - 3
Confidential Steno for Principle - 1
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1
Hostel Superintendent - 1
Janitor/ Warden - 1
Librarian - 1
Senior Translator - 1

Group D Posts:
Hostel Chaukidar - 4
Officers Peon - 2
Office Peon - 2
School Chaukidar - 4
Khalasi - 2

Pay Scale:
Group C Posts:

Chief Office Superintendent- Rs. 4600 per month
Senior Clerk - Rs.2800 per month
Junior Clerk - Rs.1900 per month
Confidential Steno For Principle - Rs.4600 per month
Confidential Steno For Examination and Confidential Section - Rs.4600 per month
Hostel Superintendent - Rs.4600 per month
Janitor/ Warden - Rs.2800 per month
Librarian - Rs.4600 per month
Senior Translator - Rs.4600 per month

Group D Posts:
Hostel Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per month
Officers Peon - Rs.1800 per month
Office Peon - Rs.1800 per month
School Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per month
Khalasi - Rs.1800 per month

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
