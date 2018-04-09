English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 26 Group C & Group D Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018
Candidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 26 vacancies for Non-Gazetted Group C & Group D posts has begun on the official website of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - ner.indianrailways.gov.in. There are 12 vacancies in Group C category and 14 vacancies in Group D in the Operating department for ZRTI-Gazipur for which North Eastern Railways is inviting applications from existing staff of All Indian Railways.
Applicant must have 2 years experience in the same post. Interested and eligible candidates must forward their applications to the Personnel Department and submit application on or before 30th April. Application form can be downloaded from the url given below:
http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf
North Eastern Railway IL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Group C Posts:
Chief Office Superintendent- 1
Senior Clerk - 2
Junior Clerk - 3
Confidential Steno for Principle - 1
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1
Hostel Superintendent - 1
Janitor/ Warden - 1
Librarian - 1
Senior Translator - 1
Group D Posts:
Hostel Chaukidar - 4
Officers Peon - 2
Office Peon - 2
School Chaukidar - 4
Khalasi - 2
Pay Scale:
Group C Posts:
Chief Office Superintendent- Rs. 4600 per month
Senior Clerk - Rs.2800 per month
Junior Clerk - Rs.1900 per month
Confidential Steno For Principle - Rs.4600 per month
Confidential Steno For Examination and Confidential Section - Rs.4600 per month
Hostel Superintendent - Rs.4600 per month
Janitor/ Warden - Rs.2800 per month
Librarian - Rs.4600 per month
Senior Translator - Rs.4600 per month
Group D Posts:
Hostel Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per month
Officers Peon - Rs.1800 per month
Office Peon - Rs.1800 per month
School Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per month
Khalasi - Rs.1800 per month
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways.
Also Watch
Applicant must have 2 years experience in the same post. Interested and eligible candidates must forward their applications to the Personnel Department and submit application on or before 30th April. Application form can be downloaded from the url given below:
http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdf
North Eastern Railway IL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Group C Posts:
Chief Office Superintendent- 1
Senior Clerk - 2
Junior Clerk - 3
Confidential Steno for Principle - 1
Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1
Hostel Superintendent - 1
Janitor/ Warden - 1
Librarian - 1
Senior Translator - 1
Group D Posts:
Hostel Chaukidar - 4
Officers Peon - 2
Office Peon - 2
School Chaukidar - 4
Khalasi - 2
Pay Scale:
Group C Posts:
Chief Office Superintendent- Rs. 4600 per month
Senior Clerk - Rs.2800 per month
Junior Clerk - Rs.1900 per month
Confidential Steno For Principle - Rs.4600 per month
Confidential Steno For Examination and Confidential Section - Rs.4600 per month
Hostel Superintendent - Rs.4600 per month
Janitor/ Warden - Rs.2800 per month
Librarian - Rs.4600 per month
Senior Translator - Rs.4600 per month
Group D Posts:
Hostel Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per month
Officers Peon - Rs.1800 per month
Office Peon - Rs.1800 per month
School Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per month
Khalasi - Rs.1800 per month
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|35
|28
|28
|91
|2
|England
|21
|23
|15
|59
|4
|Canada
|7
|16
|11
|34
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|6
|New Zealand
|5
|7
|6
|18
|7
|Wales
|4
|6
|4
|14
|8
|South Africa
|4
|3
|5
|12
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|19
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|24
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Apple Week Sale Last Day: All Discounts, Cashbacks on iPhones, iPads, AirPods And More
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- Winking 'Forbidden' in Islam, Says Fresh Plea in SC Against Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Song
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed