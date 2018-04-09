North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 26 Group C & Group D Posts, Apply before 30th April 2018

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 26 vacancies for Non-Gazetted Group C & Group D posts has begun on the official website of North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - ner.indianrailways.gov.in. There are 12 vacancies in Group C category and 14 vacancies in Group D in the Operating department for ZRTI-Gazipur for which North Eastern Railways is inviting applications from existing staff of All Indian Railways.Applicant must have 2 years experience in the same post. Interested and eligible candidates must forward their applications to the Personnel Department and submit application on or before 30th April. Application form can be downloaded from the url given below:http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1521549975414-26.pdfChief Office Superintendent- 1Senior Clerk - 2Junior Clerk - 3Confidential Steno for Principle - 1Confidential Steno for Examination and Confidential Section - 1Hostel Superintendent - 1Janitor/ Warden - 1Librarian - 1Senior Translator - 1Hostel Chaukidar - 4Officers Peon - 2Office Peon - 2School Chaukidar - 4Khalasi - 2Chief Office Superintendent- Rs. 4600 per monthSenior Clerk - Rs.2800 per monthJunior Clerk - Rs.1900 per monthConfidential Steno For Principle - Rs.4600 per monthConfidential Steno For Examination and Confidential Section - Rs.4600 per monthHostel Superintendent - Rs.4600 per monthJanitor/ Warden - Rs.2800 per monthLibrarian - Rs.4600 per monthSenior Translator - Rs.4600 per monthHostel Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per monthOfficers Peon - Rs.1800 per monthOffice Peon - Rs.1800 per monthSchool Chaukidar - Rs.1800 per monthKhalasi - Rs.1800 per monthCandidates will be selected after screening as per the requirement of North Eastern Railways.