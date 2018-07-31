GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 954 Gateman Posts, Apply Before 30th August 2018

Only Ex-servicemen are eligible to apply for the post of gateman and interested applicants must apply on or before 30th August 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 31, 2018, 5:29 PM IST
North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 954 vacancies for the post of Gateman on contractual basis has begun on the official website North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Only Ex-servicemen are eligible to apply for the post of gateman and interested applicants must apply on or before 30th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur Recruitment 2018 for Gateman Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘RRC’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification for contractual engagement of Ex-serviceman as Gateman’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details
Step 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:

‘The President of Railway Vacancy Cell, North Eastern Railway, CCS Building, Railway Road No.- 14, Gorakhpur- 273012’
NER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 954
Lucknow – 230

Varanasi – 724

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:
http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1533019064431-EXSM.pdf

Age Limit:
The age of the applicant should not be more than 65 years as on 1st January 2019.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay ofRs.25,000 with Grade pay of Rs.1,800.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.

