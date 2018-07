North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018: 954 Gateman Posts, Apply Before 30th August 2018

North Eastern Railway Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 954 vacancies for the post of Gateman on contractual basis has begun on the official website North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur - ner.indianrailways.gov.in. Only Ex-servicemen are eligible to apply for the post of gateman and interested applicants must apply on or before 30th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur Recruitment 2018 for Gateman Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘RRC’ under ‘Recruitment’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Notification for contractual engagement of Ex-serviceman as Gateman’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:‘The President of Railway Vacancy Cell, North Eastern Railway, CCS Building, Railway Road No.- 14, Gorakhpur- 273012’Direct Link - http://www.ner.indianrailways.gov.in/uploads/files/1533019064431-EXSM.pdf NER Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 954Lucknow – 230Varanasi – 724Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must be class 10th passed from a recognized Board.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria before applying:Age Limit:The age of the applicant should not be more than 65 years as on 1st January 2019.Pay Scale:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay ofRs.25,000 with Grade pay of Rs.1,800.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.